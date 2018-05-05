Florida man smashes car with frying pan, fills gas tank with sugar, police say

COCOA, Fla. - A Cocoa man was arrested Tuesday following a domestic dispute that saw him pour sugar into the gas tank of his girlfriend's car before repeatedly smashing the vehicle with a frying pan, according to police.

Alfred Lee Smith, 43, is charged with domestic battery and felony criminal mischief, and faces several charges for bond exoneration/revocation. He is being held at the Brevard County Jail Complex on $10,500 bond, News 6 partner Florida Today reported.

About 2:30 a.m. Tuesday, Cocoa police responded to the 700 block of Thomas Lane in reference to reports of a battery. Officers made contact with the victim, who told them Smith -- her boyfriend of 10 years -- had gotten upset with her, grabbing her by the arms and shoving her into a wall, reports state.

Police say Smith then turned his anger on the woman's car.

According to reports, Smith marched outside and began pouring sugar into the vehicle's gas tank. He then armed himself with a frying pan and laid into the vehicle, causing damage to the front and rear windshields and the front driver's side window, reports state.

The woman estimated the damages at about $1,500.

Smith fled before police arrived but later walked to the Cocoa Police Department, where he was detained.

