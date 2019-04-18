Police: Florida man smiles in mugshot after chase on motorcycle, fighting K-9

MELBOURNE, Fla. - A Florida man who was arrested after shooting at a house, leading authorities on a chase and fighting a K-9 sported a toothy grin in his mugshot, according to the Melbourne Police Department.

The incident began around 11:30 p.m. Wednesday when someone reported that a motorcyclist had fired shots at a residence on Buick Avenue then fled the area, the report said.

Police said they saw Philip Spurlock, 23, speeding out of the area so they followed him at a safe distance.

Video from the Brevard County Sheriff's Office helicopter unit shows Spurlock driving in the area at speeds near 100 mph. Patrol units on the ground did not pursue Spurlock.

"He knows the helicopter's over him so let's just back off him and give him some room and see if he parks somewhere. There's no way we're gonna catch him and we have no option to stop him so let's give him as much room as we need to give him and let's see if he'll stop," a law enforcement officer says in the video.

At about 11:40 p.m., video shows Spurlock riding his motorcycle through the front yard of a home on Lillian Drive then hopping off the bike and running through the residential area.

Authorities said Spurlock jumped several fences before opting to hide behind an air conditioning unit. Officers surrounded him there and sicced K-9 Brutus on him, according to the affidavit.

Spurlock grabbed the dog by the neck and fought with it as an officer yelled, "Let go of the dog," and "Show me your hands," the report said.

Spurlock was arrested on charges of causing harm to a police animal, resisting arrest without violence and two counts of shooting a missile into a dwelling.

