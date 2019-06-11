Police: Florida woman in jail after squeezing boyfriend's genitals 'until they bled'

A 21-year-old Indian Harbour Beach woman suspected of becoming "enraged" during an argument and squeezing her boyfriend’s genitals to the point of bleeding will go to court later this month.

She later offered to apologize to the man, police reported.

Katie Lee Pitchford was charged with domestic battery and violation of probation after Indian Harbour Beach police were called to a home in the 800 block of Veronica Court to investigate a disturbance, according to News 6 partner Florida Today.

Pitchford remains held without bond at the Brevard County Jail Complex, court records showed.

A Brevard County judge also ordered Pitchford to have no contact with the victim or return to his home without being accompanied by police to retrieve her belongings.

Indian Harbour police arrived at the home June 4 and found Pitchford’s boyfriend with a bruised eye and blood running down the left side of his face.

The unidentified man told the officers Pitchford had "grabbed him by his (scrotum) and squeezed them until they were bleeding,” reports said.

The man told officers the attack came after a fight between the pair.

The man then said Pitchford first beat him with a brush, then punched and scratched him. Police reported Pitchford then grabbed her boyfriend by the throat until he could not breathe. The man struggled before getting away and calling for help.

Pitchford was led into a patrol car, where she asked officers if she could talk to her boyfriend "because she wanted to say she was sorry," reports showed.

Pitchford was taken to the county jail and booked.

A court hearing was scheduled for June 25.

Copyright 2019 Florida Today