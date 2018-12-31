Shooting victim walks into Orlando fire station seeking help, police say

ORLANDO, Fla. - A man walked into Orlando Fire Station No. 7 just before 6 p.m. Sunday to seek treatment for a gunshot wound, according to the Orlando Police Department.

Authorities said the shooting happened in the 3200 block of Eccleston Street, near The Best convenience store.

OPD said officials at the fire station called 911 and the victim was taken to Orlando Regional Medical Center.

Police said the gunman remains at large.

No other details were immediately released.

