Police investigating suspicious death of 65-year-old in Winter Park

The scene of the suspicious death investigation

WINTER PARK, Fla. - A 65-year-old man is dead under suspicious circumstances, according to officials from the Winter Park Police Department.

Officers said they were called to the 1200 block of Temple Drive around 9:30 a.m. Saturday. They said no suspects are at large and the victim's cause of death is unknown.

No further details have been released. The investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story. Stay with News 6/ClickOrlando.com for updates.

Copyright 2019 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.