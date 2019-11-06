Police: Man kidnaps, sexually attacks child in Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla. - A man kidnapped and sexually attacked a child at his apartment Tuesday, according to the Orlando Police Department.

Police said the victim was walking to his or her apartment around 3 p.m. when a man, later identified as 23-year-old Mark Griffiths, approached and asked the victim to come with him.

The victim, who is between 12 and 15 years old, told Griffiths he or she needed to go home and couldn't come with him, records show.

Griffiths picked up the victim by the legs and back and carried him or her up the stairs to his apartment, where he orally raped the victim as the victim resisted, according to the affidavit.

Police said Griffiths pulled down the victim's pants and attempted to rape him or her again, but the victim resisted by pulling up his or her pants.

Griffiths then stopped the attack and the victim escaped from the apartment, records show.

When officers knocked on Griffiths' apartment door, they said Griffiths answered and the victim identified him as the attacker.

Griffiths was arrested on charges of lewd and lascivious battery, lewd and lascivious molestation, lewd and lascivious conduct and exposure of sexual organs.

