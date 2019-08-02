Orange County deputy, Florida cop find they're half brothers through DNA test

BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. - For the past 50 years, an Orange County Sheriff's Office sergeant thought he was an only child. But his 23andMe results read otherwise.

David Stull, who was adopted as an infant, used the DNA testing service about a month and a half ago because he knew little about his biological parents. Not only did Stull discover that he had a half brother, but he found out his sibling also works in law enforcement.

"My birthday was last month, and I figured this is probably the best present I've ever gotten," Stull said.

Eric Reynolds, who serves as a police officer for the Boynton Beach Police Department, received an email from Stull informing him of the news.

On July 20, the newly found brothers met for the first time at Stull's home, and their family dynamics changed forever.

"It was like meeting a clone of me," Reynolds said. "It was overwhelming and exciting and a bit of sadness at the same time."

Stull and Reynolds shared their story via Facebook Live on Friday morning at the Boynton Beach Police Department.

"We're both retiring soon. We got plenty of time to catch up." Reynolds said. "I have a chapter. He's got a chapter. And we got the third chapter to work on.

