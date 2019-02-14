Police search for trio in purse snatching at Ormond Beach Panera Bread

ORMOND BEACH, Fla - Ormond Beach police said a couple knew exactly what they were doing when they stole a woman's purse last Thursday at Panera Bread in Ormond Beach.

Police are also searching for a third person who used the woman's credit cards just minutes after the theft.

Officers said it was not a crime of opportunity.

"They had everything planned out what they were going to get," Ormond Beach Officer Keith Walker said.

Video shows the couple walk past the woman and swipe her purse that was hanging on her chair.

"They used the big bag they had to conceal the purse on the way out. So when you see them in the video coming out with the bag, the purse is in there," Walker said.

Within 30 minutes of calling police, investigators said another woman was caught on camera racking up $4,000 on the victim's two credit cards at the Best Buy in Daytona Beach.

The spending spree didn't stop there, according to police.

"Then they go over to Macy's and another $1,200, so this is not their first time," Walker said.

Authorities are searching for the trio and a gray four-door sedan -- possibly a Nissan Altima -- they said is connected to the crime.

Police said it's important to have credit card and bank information handy if you fall victim to a similar crime.

"Write down your credit card numbers and your bank numbers, so if your stuff gets stolen, then you can call and immediately report it stolen so they can deny it. Watch over your property, take care of it. Other people might want it more than you," Walker said.

