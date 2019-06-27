Police surround Titusville home after reports of gunfire

Authorities surround a home in Titusville after hearing reports of gunfire. (Image: Titusville Police Department)

TITUSVILLE, Fla. - Authorities surrounded a home in Titusville Thursday after hearing reports of gunfire, according to the Titusville Police Department.

Police said the road was shut down shortly after 1:30 p.m. as law enforcement officers tried to make contact with a man believed to be in the home located in the 4700 block of Cocoanut Drive.

Authorities said several shots were heard coming from the home and the man inside is believed to be armed.

No other details were immediately available.

