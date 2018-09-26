Police unzip ID of Florida man accused of skinny-dipping in woman's pool

OCOEE, Fla. - Ocoee police on Wednesday identified a man they say was caught on camera skinny-dipping in a woman's swimming pool.

Police issued an arrest warrant for Brian Manwarren, 39, who faces charges of burglary and criminal mischief.

According to police, Manwarren was caught on camera Saturday as he climbed a ladder out of the pool while naked.

"We are OK, a little terrified," said the woman, who doesn't want to be identified. "My girls were scared to go to school. We don't know the man. My daughter's window is right there. That's why (we) put a security camera there. People are just sick."

The woman said the cameras were placed outside her daughter's bedroom and caught the man in and out of the pool, both dressed and undressed, for about 25 minutes.

She called police, but Manwarren ran away before officers arrived, police said.

[STRANGE FLORIDA: Naked Florida man chases couple around Chick-fil-A parking lot, deputies say| Plants without pants: Florida man gardens in the nude]

Anyone with information about Manwarren is asked to contact the Ocoee Police

Department at 407-905-3160 or Crimeline at 800-423-TIPS (8477).

Brian Kenneth Manwarren, 39.

Watch News 6 and stay with ClickOrlando.com for updates.

Copyright 2018 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.