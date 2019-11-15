Politics roundup: Election 2020, impeachment hearings, Florida daylight saving time

As Democratic candidates who are hoping to challenge President Trump in 2020 continue to focus on swaying voters in Iowa and New Hampshire, the president is trying to sway Americans that he did not commit an impeachable offense during his discussions with Ukraine leaders.

With so much going on politically, it can be tough to stay informed. News 6 political expert Dr. Jim Clark stopped by “The Weekly on ClickOrlando.com with Justin Warmoth” to bring us up to speed.

Clark will discuss the different strategies Democrats and Republicans are using in the House impeachment hearings, which Democratic presidential candidates are separating themselves and how the 2020 census will impact the future of Florida politics.

"The census is probably going to give Florida two more Congressional seats, taking us close to thirty," Clark said. "One of those will almost certainly be here in Central Florida."

Clark also cleared up some of the confusion surrounding daylight saving time and the role Congress plays in getting rid of it.

"We're stuck with it unless Congress tells us otherwise," Clark said. "It'll be interesting to see if they'll pass it."

