Florida man who shot woman multiple times in February incident now in custody, police say

A Florida man was arrested Thursday after he shot a woman multiple times in February, according to the Apopka Police Department.

On Feb. 20, officers responded to 41 West 10th St. for the report of a shooting, and when they arrived, officers said they found a woman lying on the sidewalk near the home suffering from multiple gunshot wounds, according to a report.

The person who reported the shooting told police they saw the suspect drive away from the scene in a white car, possibly a newer model Ford Taurus.

A witness on scene told officers the victim was hanging out at the residence, dancing on the sidewalk when someone drove by in a car and fired several rounds. The witness said the victim told them she knew the person who shot her, saying “that she was shot because of problems her son has with someone,” according to a report.

Two additional witnesses gave police similar accounts of the incident. Two witnesses said that after the shooting occurred, the victim’s son “came up their driveway trying to start a fight with them” and they believe that’s why his mother was shot.

Blood and shell casings were found at the scene and were documented by police.

Investigators were able to find surveillance footage of the incident from nearby homes and were able to determine the suspect was driving a newer model, white Hyundai Sonata.

Investigators noted there was an incident 20 days prior to the shooting where a car matching the suspect’s vehicle description was stolen from the Orange County Sheriff’s Office jurisdiction.

After searching social media, detectives found a man, later identified as 21-year-old Jarquavious Hughley, posting comments containing expletives about the victim on Facebook, but when investigators tried to locate and speak with him about the posts, they were unable to find him, a report showed.

On March 25, after the victim had begun recovering from her wounds, she met with APD detectives and told them more about what she remembered from the previous month.

She told detectives that she “had beef” that carried over and posted on her personal Facebook that she would be at the location where she was shot if anyone wanted to “come and handle the issues.” She told investigators she recognized Hughley in the back passenger seat of the car involved in the incident; she was also able to pick his photo out of a lineup.

Investigators were able to find Hughley’s address based on a receipt for a gun he purchased that matched the description of the firearm used in the shooting. Police were also able to confirm that Hughley was a member of a known gang.

A search warrant was obtained for Hughley’s residence and he was taken into custody while leaving his residence on March 10 but was intimately released after questioning.

Investigators were able to collect more evidence leading them to believe Hughley was responsible for the shooting in February and arrested him on charges of attempted first-degree murder, aggravated battery causing great bodily harm and shooting from a vehicle. He was booked into the Orange County Jail Thursday and is being held on a $350,000 bond.