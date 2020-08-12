Meet the candidates: Here are the Democrats running for Florida’s 3rd Congressional District

MARION COUNTY, Fla. – Three Democrats and 10 Republicans are running for this seat that U.S. Rep. Ted Yoho is vacating after three terms representing District 3 in North Central Florida.

Democrats in the district will choose from Adam Christensen, Phillip Dodds and Tom Wells in their primary. The winner will face whoever gets the most votes in the 10-way Republican primary in the November general election.

Here are the candidates primary voters can expect to see on their ballot:

Adam Christensen

Adam Christensen. (WKMG)

Christensen is a 26-year-old small business owner who graduated from Hampden-Sydney College. His campaign motto is “for the many, not just me,” and his top three issues are health care, the environment and big money in politics. Christensen said he believes health care is a human right and Medicare for All should be permanent. He has signed the No Fossil Fuel Money Pledge, promising not to take any money from any organization associated with fossil fuels, and Green New Deal Pledge, promising to support a Green New Deal if elected to Congress. He also thinks campaign finance reform is necessary. You can learn more about Christensen at forthemanynotjustme.com

Philip Dodds

Philip Dodds. (WKMG)

Dodds is a 46-year-old married father of three and the VP of Product Management for Healthcare IT. He graduated from the University of Florida. Dodds’ top three issues are building a trustworthy government, making the economy work for everyone and health care. Dodds says the government goal can be reached by promoting ethics, enforcing accountability and striving for justice. He says the economy has been configured by the wealthy to benefit the wealthy and that needs to change. And he thinks health care coverage should cost less and go with the user when they change or lose their job. Learn more about Dodds at votersforphildodds.org

Tom Wells

Tom Wells. (WKMG)

Wells is a 69-year-old married man and grandfather who works as an engineer. He has a PhD from the University of Maryland. Wells started his campaign for Congress in 2016. Wells says the top issues are combating poverty and homelessness, protecting the environment and health care. Wells supports the Green New Deal and Medicare for All. Learn more about Wells at tomwellsforcongress.com

Florida’s primary is Aug. 18.

You can learn more about the primary and what races you can expect to see on your ballot with ClickOrlando.com’s complete 2020 voter guide.