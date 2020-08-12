Meet the candidates: Here are the Republicans running for Florida’s 3rd Congressional District

MARION COUNTY, Fla. – Ten Republicans and three Democrats are running for this seat that U.S. Rep. Ted Yoho is vacating after three terms representing this North Central Florida district.

On the ballot in the Republican Primary in August will be Kat Cammack, Ryan Chamberlin, Todd Chase, Bill Engelbrecht, Joe Dallas Millado, Gavin Rollins, Judson Sapp, James St. George, David Theus and Amy Pope Wells.

Democrats in the district will choose from Adam Christensen, Phillip Dodds and Tom Wells in their primary.

Here are the candidates Republican voters can expect to see on their ballot:

Kat Cammack

Cammack is a 32-year-old married woman who owns Grit Strategies. She has a B.A. in International Relations from MSU Denver and her masters in Strategic Studies and National Defense from U.S. Naval War College. Cammack was the deputy chief of staff and campaign manager for Yoho from 2012-2020. Cammack says her top three issues are promoting an America-First agenda and standing with President Trump, defending the Second Amendment and protecting the unborn. Learn more about Cammack at katforcongress.com.

Ryan Chamberlin

Chamberlin is a 45-year-old father of four. He’s an author and marketing consultant who attended the College of Central Florida. He says the top issues are balancing the budget and paying off the national debt, securing the border and strengthening America’s military preparedness and protecting the Constitution and Second Amendment Rights. Learn more about his campaign at ryanchamberlin.com.

Todd Chase

Chase is a 53-year-old husband and father of three. He’s a business executive with an MBA from Harvard and a B.A. from Jacksonville University. He says national defense, healthcare and the economy are the top three issues. You can learn more about his stances at chaseforflorida.com.

Bill Engelbrecht

Engelbrecht is a 54-year-old married man who owns Florida First Care. His education centers on computer technology learned at Tampa Technological Institute. He says trust and transparency between citizens and their elected officials, the national debt and health care are major issues that need to be addressed. You can learn more about Engelbrecht at www.billforcongress.us.

Joe Dallas Millado

Millado is a 37-year-old small business owner and former senior policy advisor to two senior Florida Republicans. He lists the economic recovery post-COVID, planning during a pandemic and public trust in government among his top issues. You can learn more about him at millado4congress.com.

Gavin Rollins

Rollins is a 33-year-old captain in the National Guard, a history teacher and a county commissioner. Among his top issues are “fighting alongside President Trump to keep America safe and free from Communist China and the radical left,” reducing government regulation to get Americans working again and fighting for farmers and strengthening borders. You can learn more about Rollins at www.gavinrollins.com.

Judson Sapp

Sapp is a 43-year-old husband and father of two who’s the CEO of WJ Sapp Railroad Contractor. He has a bachelor’s degree in philosophy. Sapp supports President Trump, protects the right to life and defends the Second Amendment. Read more about his views at JudsonSapp.com.

James St. George

St. George is a 63-year-old husband and father of three. He’s a doctor who attended Harvard Medical School. He lists economic revitalization, health care and reducing regulation to support small businesses as top issues. Check out St. George’s views at www.votestgeorge.com.

David Theus

Theus, 56, is a native Floridian, husband, father and grandfather who believes small businesses are the “heartbeat of America,” according to his campaign page. He stands for what he calls “traditional American values.” Theus prides himself on taking an approach focused on listening, asking questions, researching issues and working with others to find solutions, all while holding stakeholders accountable, according to his page. You can learn more about Theus here.

Amy Pope Wells

Pope Wells is a 49-year-old wife, mother and grandmother. She’s a business owner who has an AA in nursing from Anson Community College. She says jobs and the economy, health care and individual rights are her top three issues. Learn about her stance on other issues at amypopewells.com.

Florida’s primary is Aug. 18.

Florida's primary is Aug. 18.