Meet the candidates: Here are the Republicans running for US House District 9

Four Republican congressional candidates will be on the Florida August primary ballot for the U.S. House District 9.

Whoever wins the primary will go on to face Democratic incumbent U.S. Rep. Darren Soto in November.

The U.S. House 9th District includes all of Osceola and parts of Orange and Polk counties. The district includes Florida’s major theme parks as well as cattle and farmland. Nearly 689,000 people live in District 9, according to the last U.S. Census. The majority of the residents are white or Hispanic.

In the last three elections, the District has elected Democratic candidates. The last time a Republican won the Congressional seat was in 2010.

Meet the Republican primary candidates below:

Jose Castillo

Jose Castillo. (WKMG)

Castillo, of Davenport, has worked in the hospitality industry at local theme parks and resorts like many of the residents in District 9. He was born in New Orleans and raised in Honduras, according to his biography. After attending primary school in Honduras, Castillo returned to New Orleans, where he graduated with a master’s degree in business at Tulane University. According to his campaign website, Castillo is in favor of building a wall to “protect American jobs.” His other campaign issues revolve around lower taxes and reducing government regulation. The Republican National Hispanic Assembly of Florida endorsed Castillo for the Republican vote on the ballot this election. Castillo lives in Polk County with his wife and daughter.

Bill Olson

Bill Olson. (WKMG)

Olson, of Davenport, retired from the U.S. Army after 27 years of service. According to his campaign website, he is a decorated soldier and served multiple tours in the Middle East, including during Operation Desert Shield and Operation Desert Storm. Following his military career, Olson worked for Disney Parks as an educator and guide. According to his campaign philosophy, Olson doesn’t believe in making personal attacks for political gain. His campaign issues include reforming the Department of Veterans Affairs, dismantling radical Islam, fighting “job-killing” regulations and strengthening the nation’s border by building a wall. Olson also supports repealing the Affordable Care Act. Olson and his wife, Lienhuong, have four adult sons.

Sergio E. Ortiz

Sergio E. Ortiz. (WKMG)

Ortiz, of Kissimmee, is a native of Puerto Rico where he spent his younger years until his family moved to Chicago. He attended Northeastern University and has a management and marketing degree from Orlando College. He is also an ordained minister and his campaign slogan is “faith, family, freedom.” According to his campaign website, Ortiz is pro-life and pro-tax reform. He also supports existing immigration laws. Ortiz and his wife have three children and nine grandchildren.

Christopher Wright

Christopher Wright. (WKMG)

Wright is an Army lawyer who lives in Lake Nona with his wife, Steffanie. He graduated from the University of Central Florida and earned his J.D. from the Florida Agricultural and Mechanical University College of Law. Wright said if elected, he would dedicate his first two years in Congress to economic recovery and reducing government. According to his website, Wright’s campaign talking points include the right to self-defense, setting term limits for members of Congress, economic growth and health care reform.

Florida’s primary is Aug. 18.

