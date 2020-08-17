League of Women Voters celebrate 100 years of 19th Amendment

The League of Women Voters of Orange County carried voting signs in downtown Orlando on Monday.

It’s all part of the league’s centennial celebration of the 19th Amendment, which gave women the right to vote.

"It didn't happen overnight. It was a very long and arduous struggle. A lot of women struggled fiercely to get the right to vote," Gloria Pickar said.

Pickar is the co-president of the Orange County League.

Orlando Mayor Buddy Dyer and Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings presented proclamations to the league on Monday.

Aug. 18 marks the 100th anniversary of the day the 19th Amendment was ratified.

HAPPENING NOW: The League of Women Voters holding a demonstration this morning. Orlando Mayor & Orange County Mayor expected to speak soon. Comes ahead of Florida’s primary election. @news6wkmg pic.twitter.com/xEmiFUQgEx — Ezzy Castro (@EzzyCastro) August 17, 2020

“We recognize the final victory the ratification of the 19th Amendment was achieved by a single tie breaking vote in a Tennessee legislature on Aug 18, 1920,” Dyer said.

League leaders took the opportunity to encourage everyone to vote on Tuesday for the state's primary election.

“Today more than 68 million women vote in elections due to the efforts of suffragists who determined to making equality a reality,” Demings said.

Aug. 26 is the 100th anniversary of the day the 19th Amendment was legally certified and became law. Women’s Equality Day is celebrated on that day as well.