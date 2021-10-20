2021 Brevard County Voter Guide: Sample ballots, races, more

VIERA, Fla. – Residents from several areas across Brevard County will head to the polls in early November for a handful of races, including mayor of Cape Canaveral.

Polls will open Tuesday, Nov. 2, for races in Cape Canaveral, Indian Harbour Beach, Barefoot Bay, Melbourne Village and Port Malabar Holiday Park.

According to Brevard County, drop boxes for mail-in ballots were available starting Oct. 1 at all four Supervisor of Elections administrative offices. Drop boxes will be available Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. and on Election Day from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

The deadline to request a mail ballot to be mailed is 5 p.m. on Oct. 23.

Below are all the upcoming races in Brevard County. Check back the night of Nov. 2 for election results.

Cape Canaveral Mayor

Mike Brown

Gregory J. McDonald

Wes Morrison

Steven Snooks

Cape Canaveral City Council (Vote for up to two)

P. John Bond

Kim Davis

Virginia “Ginny” Dirschka

Kay Jackson

Don Willis

Indian Harbour Beach City Council Seat 3

David A. Panicola (I)

Andy Pfaff

Town of Melbourne Village Commission (Vote for up to four)

Valerie J. Calenda (I)

Jonathan Cronkhite

Susan Ditty

Chris Haley

Gary Ingram (I)

Peter H. McCharles (I)

Gerda Murphy (I)

Barefoot Bay Trustee (Vote for up to two)

Hurrol Bernard Brinker

Jeffrey Grunow (I)

Michael R. Maino (I)

Port Malabar Holiday Park Trustee Group 1

Karen Kay Allen

Annette Ragas

Port Malabar Holiday Park Trustee Group 5