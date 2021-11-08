53º

BREAKING NEWS

SHOW MORE 

Politics

WATCH LIVE at 8:30 a.m.: Gov. DeSantis holds news conference in Zephyrhills

Event held at Bahrs Aluminum and Construction

Tags: Florida, Politics, Ron DeSantis

ZEPHYRHILLS, Fla. – Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis on Monday will hold a news conference in Zephyrhills.

The news conference is scheduled to begin at 8:30 a.m. at Bahrs Aluminum and Construction.

[TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]

The topic of the event has not been released, but DeSantis will be joined by Florida Senate President Wilton Simpson and Florida House Speaker Chris Sprowls.

The event comes days after Florida, Georgia and Alabama filed a challenge against a Biden administration rule aimed at requiring workers at large employers across the country to be vaccinated against COVID-19.

Copyright 2021 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.