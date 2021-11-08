WATCH LIVE at 8:30 a.m.: Gov. DeSantis holds news conference in Zephyrhills

ZEPHYRHILLS, Fla. – Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis on Monday will hold a news conference in Zephyrhills.

The news conference is scheduled to begin at 8:30 a.m. at Bahrs Aluminum and Construction.

The topic of the event has not been released, but DeSantis will be joined by Florida Senate President Wilton Simpson and Florida House Speaker Chris Sprowls.

The event comes days after Florida, Georgia and Alabama filed a challenge against a Biden administration rule aimed at requiring workers at large employers across the country to be vaccinated against COVID-19.