Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis files to run for re-election

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis will seek re-election next fall.

The Florida Department of State’s candidate listing for the 2022 general election shows that DeSantis filed paperwork on Friday to seek re-election.

DeSantis, a Republican, was asked about his re-election bid Monday morning at a news conference in Zephyrhills.

“We were going to put something out a little bit later, so just stay tuned,” DeSantis said. “It’s more of a formality, you know, to open up a campaign committee (by filing paperwork). We’re not going to be doing really anything in terms of public announcements until after the legislative session, but, you got to prepare for these things.”

Former Florida governor and now U.S. Rep. Charlie Crist and Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried, both Democrats, are among 15 candidates looking to unseat DeSantis next year.

DeSantis has also been linked to a presidential run in 2024 but has dismissed the notion, saying he’s focused on Florida.