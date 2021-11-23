WATCH LIVE at 9:30 a.m.: DeSantis holds news conference in Fort Lauderdale

(Chris O'Meara, Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks to supporters and members of the media before a bill signing Thursday, Nov. 18, 2021, in Brandon, Fla. DeSantis signed a bill that protects employees and their families from coronavirus vaccine and mask mandates. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis will hold a news conference Tuesday morning in Fort Lauderdale.

The event, scheduled to begin at 9:30 a.m., will be held at the Florida Department of Transportation District 4 Office.

[TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]

The topic of conversation has not been released, but it comes a day after the Republican governor proposed more than $1 billion in state gas tax relief.

You can watch the news conference in the video player atop this story.