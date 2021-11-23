WATCH LIVE at 9:30 a.m.: DeSantis holds news conference in Fort Lauderdale

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis will hold a news conference Tuesday morning in Fort Lauderdale.
The event, scheduled to begin at 9:30 a.m., will be held at the Florida Department of Transportation District 4 Office.
The topic of conversation has not been released, but it comes a day after the Republican governor proposed more than $1 billion in state gas tax relief.
