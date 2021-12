TAMPA, Fla. – Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis will hold a roundtable Friday morning in Tampa.

The event is scheduled to begin at 10 a.m. at the Tampa Firefighters Museum.

[TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]

The governor will be joined by his wife, first lady Casey DeSantis, and Florida Department of Children and Families Secretary Shevaun Harris, although the topic of discussion has not been released.

You can watch the roundtable live in the media player at the top of this story.