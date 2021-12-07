WATCH LIVE at 9:30 a.m.: DeSantis holds news conference in Oldsmar

OLDSMAR, Fla. – Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis on Tuesday will hold a news conference in Oldsmar.

The event will be held at 9:30 a.m. at R.E. Olds Park.

DeSantis will be joined by House Speaker Chris Sprowls, Florida Department of Environmental Protection Secretary Shawn Hamilton and Chief Resilience Officer Dr. Wes Brooks, but the specific topic of conversation is not known.

