66º

BREAKING NEWS

Politics

WATCH LIVE at 9:30 a.m.: DeSantis holds news conference in Oldsmar

Event held at R.E. Olds Park

Tags: Florida, Ron DeSantis, Politics
Gov. Ron DeSantis holds a news conference at a Jacksonville gas station. (Copyright 2021 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.)

OLDSMAR, Fla. – Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis on Tuesday will hold a news conference in Oldsmar.

The event will be held at 9:30 a.m. at R.E. Olds Park.

[TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]

DeSantis will be joined by House Speaker Chris Sprowls, Florida Department of Environmental Protection Secretary Shawn Hamilton and Chief Resilience Officer Dr. Wes Brooks, but the specific topic of conversation is not known.

The news conference will be livestreamed in the video player at the top of this story.

Copyright 2021 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.

RELATED STORIES