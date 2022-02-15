71º

BREAKING NEWS

Politics

WATCH LIVE at 3 p.m.: Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis talks tourism

Event to be held at Gulfarium Marine Adventure Park

Daniel Dahm, Digital Content Manager

Tags: Ron DeSantis, Tourism, Florida, Fort Walton Beach
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis.

FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. – Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis will talk about tourism Tuesday at a news conference in Fort Walton Beach.

The event is scheduled to take place at 3 p.m. EST at Gulfarium Marine Adventure Park.

[TRENDING: VIDEO: Drunken woman on motorized suitcase leads police chase through Orlando airport, officials say | Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]

The Republican governor will be joined by Dana Young, president and CEO of Visit Florida.

No other details about the news conference have been released.

Copyright 2022 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.

RELATED STORIES

About the Author:

Daniel started with WKMG-TV in 2000 and became the digital content manager in 2009. When he's not working on ClickOrlando.com, Daniel likes to head to the beach or find a sporting event nearby.

email