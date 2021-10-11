Cloudy icon
WATCH LIVE at 11 a.m.: Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings holds COVID briefing

Comptroller Phil Diamond to discuss tourism revenues

Dr. Raul Pino alongside Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings.
ORLANDO, Fla. – Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings will hold a news briefing Monday about COVID-19.

The event is scheduled to begin at 11 a.m. at the county administration center.

Orange County Comptroller Phil Diamond will present the latest information for the tourist development tax collections for August, and Dr. Raul Pino, of the Florida Department of Health in Orange County, is also scheduled to attend.

Last week, the Florida Department of Health reported 25,792 new statewide cases, an average of 3,684 new infections reported per day.

