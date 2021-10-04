WATCH LIVE: Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings holds COVID briefing

ORLANDO, Fla. – Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings on Monday will host a news briefing about COVID-19.

The news conference will be held at 11 a.m. at the Orange County Administration Center. You can watch the briefing live in the video player at the top of this story.

[TRENDING: Tropical wave could bring rain to Fla. | Roommate fight leaves 1 dead, 2 hurt | Become a News 6 Insider]

Dr. Raul Pino, of the Florida Department of Health in Orange County, is expected to attend the briefing.

Ad

The Florida Department of Health reported 37,772 new cases on Friday that occurred during the past week, bringing the state’s overall total to 3,576,571 cases since the virus was first detected on March 1, 2020. That is an average of 5,396 new infections reported per day.

Even though the Florida DOH released numbers once a week, the state is still reporting daily infections to the CDC. Below is the CDC daily number, which is 24 hours behind.

Florida reported 233 new virus-related deaths Friday from the past week but the cumulative death toll of 55,299 actually shows there have been 1,719 new deaths added to the state total. The state has not provided any information as to when these deaths occurred.

The state no longer reports the number of non-residents who died in Florida.

Ad

The DOH reported the percent of positive results from coronavirus tests was 6.5% but did not provide how many people were tested during the past week. Health officials say the rate should remain between 5% and 10% to prove a community has a hold of the virus and is curbing infections.