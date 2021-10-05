Partly Cloudy icon
81º

Local News

Orange County shares updates on COVID-19 testing, vaccine sites

Vaccines will be available at Barnett Park on Saturday

Jon Jankowski, Digital journalist

Tags: Orange County, vaccine, coronavirus
Photo does not have a caption

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – Orange County shared the latest updates on where people can get a COVID-19 test and a coronavirus vaccine.

The last day to get a coronavirus test at the former Clarcona Elementary School will be on Sunday.

People will still be available to get tests at Barnett Park and the Econ Soccer Complex.

[TRENDING: Tropical wave to bring rain to Florida | Should I get the flu shot and COVID vaccine? | Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]

Changes have also been made to county testing sites.

The Camping World Stadium vaccine site will permanently close on Friday.

Starting Saturday, anyone interested in getting a COVID-19 vaccine can get one at Barnett Park.

The Pfizer vaccine, Pfizer booster shots, second-dose shots of Moderna and Johnson & Johnson single-dose shots will be available at Barnett Park.

For more information on the testing sites in Orange County, click here. And for more information on the vaccine sites, click here.

Copyright 2021 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Jon is a Web Producer for ClickOrlando and has been with News 6 since March 2019.

email