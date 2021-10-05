Orange County shares updates on COVID-19 testing, vaccine sites

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – Orange County shared the latest updates on where people can get a COVID-19 test and a coronavirus vaccine.

The last day to get a coronavirus test at the former Clarcona Elementary School will be on Sunday.

People will still be available to get tests at Barnett Park and the Econ Soccer Complex.

Changes have also been made to county testing sites.

The Camping World Stadium vaccine site will permanently close on Friday.

Starting Saturday, anyone interested in getting a COVID-19 vaccine can get one at Barnett Park.

The Pfizer vaccine, Pfizer booster shots, second-dose shots of Moderna and Johnson & Johnson single-dose shots will be available at Barnett Park.

For more information on the testing sites in Orange County, click here. And for more information on the vaccine sites, click here.