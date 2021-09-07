Cloudy icon
Florida, Orange County COVID-19 vaccine data doesn’t match up

State data say Orange County vaccine rate is 70% but county officials say that’s not accurate

Emilee Speck, Digital journalist

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – According to the Florida Department of Health weekly COVID-19 report, Orange County had reached its vaccination goal of 70% of the eligible population, however, county health department officials said there is still a ways to go.

The state Department of Health reported Friday that 70% of Orange County residents 12 and older have received at least one dose of the shot.

According to those numbers, 873,125 people in the county have received at least one dose of the vaccine and 12,765 people were vaccinated in the past seven days prior to the Sept. 3 report.

News 6 reached out to Orange County-Florida Department of Health officials Friday for comment on the 70% goal being met but did not hear back until Tuesday.

“Our eligible residents (12+) with One Dose of Vaccine percentage is currently at 67.62%,” an Orange County DOH spokesperson said.

The discrepancy could be because the state is using a “different data set or may not be omitting certain factors, according to our data staff,” the spokesperson said.

In June, the state health department began releasing COVID-19 data in one weekly report instead of daily reports. The new format also does not include information previously released by the state including hospitalizations and testing numbers.

News 6 reached out to the Florida Department of Health about the difference. If the department responds this story will be updated.

