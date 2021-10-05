Orlando Science Center focusing on young children, Hispanic communities for COVID vaccine

The Orlando Science Center is using a new grant to educate young children and the Hispanic community about the COVID-19 vaccine.

Employees of the science center will play interactive games with children who visit. Employees will also educate them about the virus and how the vaccine works, even though children under 12 aren’t eligible for the shot yet.

“Many children have a lot of questions, and it’s nice to be able to stand here and talk through those questions and make sure they understand what’s actually going on,” Director of Programs Jesse Zito said.

Zito said it’s important to prepare young kids for when the vaccine is available for their age group.

“COVID-19 is all around us and I like to learn about how to keep people safe,” Abigail Trivett said.

Trivett participated in the interactive game, learning about the vaccine. Her parents are both vaccinated and said when the shot is approved for their daughter, she’ll be first in line.

The Orlando Science Center is playing a role in educating the public about the vaccine. It received a $10,000 grant from the Communities for Immunity initiative promoting vaccine confidence in Central Florida. An initiative supported by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

“To be able to explain the vaccine, how it works, how it fights COVID in a way that’s very relatable, understandable so people can feel better about it,” Vice President of Marketing Jeff Stanford said.

Along with new activities and events, the Orlando Science Center will use the grant money to reach underserved areas. It has plans to post billboards in Hispanic communities throughout Orange County by the end of October. Encouraging people to stick to the science when it comes to making important decisions like getting the COVID-19 vaccine.

“This past year, we’ve all seen firsthand the important role science plays in our collective health and safety,” said JoAnn Newman, President and CEO of Orlando Science Center. “Science matters now more than ever. [The] Orlando Science Center is proud to be a part of this initiative to engage and educate our public on the importance of vaccines in reducing the spread of COVID-19.”

The Orlando Science Center is hosting another vaccine event on Oct. 16. The event includes first and second doses, as well as booster shots.