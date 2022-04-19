WATCH LIVE: DeSantis holds news conference in The Villages

THE VILLAGES, Fla. – Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis on Tuesday will hold a news conference in The Villages.

The event is scheduled to begin at 9 a.m. at the Barnstorm Theater on Brownwood Boulevard.

The Republican governor will be joined by Education Commissioner Richard Corcoran, Senate President Wilton Simpson and House Speaker Chris Sprowls.

The topic of conversation has not been released.

