Reedy Creek board to meet for first time since Florida stripped Disney of self-governing power

Members of the Reedy Creek Fire Department are required to always be on alert in case of an emergency anywhere on Disney property.

ORLANDO, Fla. – The Reedy Creek Improvement District Board of Supervisors will meet Wednesday for the first time since the state of Florida stripped Walt Disney World of its self-governing power.

The Reedy Creek Improvement District is the governing jurisdiction and special taxing district for the land of Walt Disney World Resort. It sits in Orange and Osceola counties and acts with the same authority and responsibility as a county government.

[TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]

Last week, however, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis signed a bill into law that eliminates special districts created before 1968, including Disney’s Reedy Creek.

Ad

It’s not known if the new law -- and its impacts -- will be discussed at Wednesday’s meeting.

Initial conversation about the repeal of the Reedy Creek Improvement District began when Disney spoke out against the signing of the “Parental Rights in Education” bill, dubbed the “Don’t Say Gay” bill. As the bill neared DeSantis’ desk in March, multiple protests were organized to call on Disney to do what it could to speak out against the legislation and halt its momentum in the Florida legislature.

Although details are far from clear, the law to dissolve Reedy Creek could have huge tax implications for Disney. Democratic state lawmakers who oppose the bill also have warned that it could result in homeowners getting hit with big tax bills if they have to absorb costs the company used to pay.

Ad

Florida lawmakers currently debating congressional maps proposed by Gov. Ron DeSantis in a special session will now also consider getting rid of special districts enacted before 1968, which includes Disney’s Reedy Creek district.

Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings, whose county is partially home to Disney World, said it would be “catastrophic for our budget” if the county had to assume the costs for public safety at the theme park resort. Reedy Creek currently reimburses the Orange County Sheriff’s Office for public safety costs.

Florida state Rep. Randy Fine, the author of the bill, said Disney was not the target of the bill, but Disney “chose to kick the hornet’s nest,” and that led to the legislation.

Disney could reapply with the legislature for its special district, otherwise, Reedy Creek would dissolve in June 2023. The measure does allow for the districts to be reestablished, leaving an avenue to renegotiate its future.