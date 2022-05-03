WATCH LIVE at 2:15 p.m.: Gov. DeSantis to hold news briefing in Fort Myers Beach

(Marta Lavandier, Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks at a news conference, Monday, Feb. 7, 2022, in Miami. (AP Photo/Marta Lavandier)

FORT MYERS BEACH, Fla. – Gov. Ron DeSantis is set to hold a news briefing in Fort Myers Beach Tuesday afternoon, state officials announced.

The briefing is scheduled for 2:15 p.m. at Lovers Key State Park, located on 8700 Estero Blvd. in Fort Myers Beach.

[TRENDING: Orlando restaurant makes changes after problems with high school students, parents | Twitter moving to Florida? Here’s what Gov. DeSantis said about it | Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]

U.S. Rep. Byron Donalds, Department of Environmental Protection Secretary Shawn Hamilton and Chief Resilience Officer Dr. Wesley Brooks will also be in attendance.

Ad

DeSantis’ office has not disclosed what will be discussed at this time.

This conference comes a day after DeSantis announced a $17 million increase in state funding for manatee protection.

News 6 will stream the news conference live at the top of this story.