Gov. Ron DeSanits holds news conference at Jacksonville zoo

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis on Monday will hold a news conference at the Jacksonville zoo.
The Republican governor will be joined by Florida Department of Environmental Protection Secretary Shawn Hamilton and Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission Executive Director Eric Sutton.
The event is scheduled to start at 10 a.m. at Jacksonville Zoo and Gardens and will be streamed at the top of this page.
The topic of conversation has not been released.
