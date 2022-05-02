70º

Gov. Ron DeSanits holds news conference at Jacksonville zoo

DEP Secretary Shawn Hamilton, FWC Executive Director Eric Sutton to join governor

FILE - In this Tuesday, Aug. 3, 2021, file photo, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis arrives at a news conference, near the Shark Valley Visitor Center in Miami. On Sunday, Sept. 12, three Republican presidential prospects, including DeSantis, sharply condemned President Joe Bidens handling of the end of the war in Afghanistan, rebuking the administrations conduct of the U.S. withdrawal as weak and as emboldening its adversaries. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee, File) (Wilfredo Lee, Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis on Monday will hold a news conference at the Jacksonville zoo.

The Republican governor will be joined by Florida Department of Environmental Protection Secretary Shawn Hamilton and Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission Executive Director Eric Sutton.

The event is scheduled to start at 10 a.m. at Jacksonville Zoo and Gardens and will be streamed at the top of this page.

The topic of conversation has not been released.

