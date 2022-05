OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. – Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis on Wednesday will hold a news conference in downtown Crestview.

The event at Hub City Smokehouse & Grill is scheduled to begin at 10:30 a.m. EDT.

DeSantis will be joined by Dane Eagle, secretary of the Florida Department of Economic Opportunity.

No other details about the event have been released.

