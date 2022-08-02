WATCH LIVE at 11 a.m.: Lake County to address ‘confusing’ emails sent to voters

Do you make sure to get your "I Voted" sticker after casting a ballot?

TAVARES, Fla. – The Lake County supervisor of elections on Tuesday will hold a news conference to address “confusion” for some voters allegedly caused by emails sent from the Republican Party of Lake County.

Supervisor of Elections Alan Hays will be speaking at 11 a.m. at the Lake County Supervisor of Elections Office in Tavares.

According to a news release, Hays said the Republican Party of Lake County, in conjunction with Florida4America.org, has emailed information to voters that encourages people to not vote by mail.

“Much of the information being provided is incorrect and is promoting confusion among voters,” the news release stated. “Our goal is to ensure the voters of Lake County have confidence in the vote-by-mail process.”

The news release said Hays intends to “set the record straight and clear up the false information being disseminated by these organizations.”

