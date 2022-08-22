State Sen. Randolph Bracy holds briefing after 20 arrested on election fraud charges

ORLANDO, Fla. – Florida state Sen. Randolph Bracy (D-Ocoee) on Monday will hold a news conference to discuss the arrests of 20 individuals on election fraud charges.

The news conference will be held at 10:30 a.m. at the Orange County Supervisor of Elections office.

[TRENDING: Win tickets to watch Artemis 1 rocket launch | Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]

According to a news release, Bracy will “denounce the actions” of Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, who announced last week that nearly two dozen people were arrested on voter fraud charges.

Ad

Three of the arrestees were booked into Orange County jail, including 59-year-old Peter Washington, of Orlando; 52-year-old Michelle Stribling, of Eatonville; and 72-year-old Jerry Foster, of Orlando.

Bracy will also “provide more clarity on the law and solutions for returning citizens wanting to vote.”

ClickOrlando will livestream the event at the top of this page.