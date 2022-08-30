Gov. DeSantis announces infrastructure money in Fort Pierce

FORT PIERCE, Fla. – Gov. Ron DeSantis announced $2.7 million for infrastructure improvements Tuesday morning at a restaurant in Fort Pierce.

“This will help the city reconstruct aging utility infrastructure, reconstruct a portion of Indian River Drive, make pedestrian safety enhancements and improve the Moores Creek Bridge,” the governor said. “So these public infrastructure improvements will help this area attract new businesses, including restaurants, retail stores and even a full-service hotel.”

The governor was joined by Department of Economic Opportunity Secretary Dane Eagle at 2nd Street Bistro.

“By improving this infrastructure and addressing transportation needs, the project will support additional growth in nearby areas like the port of Fort Pierce, and the Fisherman’s Wharf project. And so we’re very bullish on St. Lucie County as a whole,” DeSantis said.

