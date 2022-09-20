86º

WATCH LIVE at 12:30 p.m.: Florida Gov. DeSantis holds news conference in Bradenton

Brenda Argueta, Digital Journalist

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks at a news conference (file) (Copyright 2022 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.)

BRADENTON, Fla. – Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is holding a news conference in Bradenton Tuesday morning at a seafood restaurant.

The governor will be joined by Department of Economic Opportunity Dane Eagle for the news conference at 12:30 p.m. at Anna Maria Oyster Bar Landside.

The topic of discussion has not been released in advance.

This news conference comes days after DeSantis announced funding for workforce education aimed at supporting the space industry. The funds include $11.5 million for to expand and support machining, welding, manufacturing and avionics training programs at Eastern Florida State College, Daytona State College, and Indian River State College, according to the governor’s office.

