WATCH LIVE AT 11 A.M: Florida Gov. DeSantis sworn in for second term during ceremony

Governor reelected in 2022 election

Brenda Argueta, Digital Journalist

FILE - Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis attends a media event regarding the 2022 Florida Python Challenge, June 16, 2022, in Miami. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky, File) (Lynne Sladky, Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is being sworn in Tuesday for his second term during an inauguration ceremony in Tallahassee.

The governor was reelected during the November 2022 election, beating challenger Charlie Crist.

DeSantis said in November 2022 his team has accomplished much in the last four years and there was more to do. “I have only begun to fight,” he said.

The ceremony will also include Lt. Gov. Jeanette Nunez, Attorney General Ashley Moody, state Chief Financial Officer and newly elected Agriculture Commissioner Wilton Simpson, who are beginning their terms.

The ceremony is nearly four years to the day of when DeSantis was sworn in as Florida’s 46th governor, replacing former Gov. Rick Scott.

