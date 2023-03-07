86º

WORD FOR WORD: Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis delivers State of the State address

‘We will ensure that Florida remains the number one state,’ DeSantis says

Brenda Argueta, Digital Journalist

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis gives his State of the State address during a joint session of the Senate and House of Representatives Tuesday, March 7, 2023, at the Capitol in Tallahassee, Fla. (AP Photo/Phil Sears) (Phil Sears, Copyright 2023 the Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis delivered his State of the State address Tuesday, praising the state for its stances through the pandemic and highlighting his vision for Florida in the future.

The address came at the outset of a 60-day legislative session that has added political significance because it is expected to serve as a platform for DeSantis’ highly expected presidential campaign.

Read the full address below:

