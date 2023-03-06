DeSantis to target ‘culture issues’ during Florida’s 2023 legislative session, News 6 political expert says

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – News 6 political expert and University of Central Florida history professor Jim Clark said all eyes will be on Florida’s legislative session over the next 60 days.

The Legislature is expected to take up a number of bills concerning the death sentence, gun laws and education.

Clark called them Gov. Ron DeSantis’ hallmark issues.

“I think you’re going to hear the word ‘woke’ several hundred times a day out of this session. He’s going after culture issues,” Clark said.

The legislative session begins Tuesday, and the legislature is expected to tackle bills that would allow Floridians to carry concealed weapons without a permit, and also are calling a bill that would change the death sentence to now allow for it without a unanimous jury.

“He’s going to get whatever he wants. Already, leaders are talking about passing the DeSantis agenda,” Clark said.

Education is also expected to be a part of that agenda with proposed legislation that would create term limits for school boards, a teachers’ bill of rights and school voucher expansion.

Despite DeSantis’ national publicity with his book tour, Clark said this legislative session is important ahead of any announcements of a presidential run.

“He doesn’t want anything right now distracting from the Legislature. He wants a clean run of all of the bills that he’s going to be introducing,” Clark said.

