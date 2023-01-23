WATCH LIVE at 10:15 a.m.: Gov. DeSantis to speak at Jacksonville charter school

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is expected to speak Monday morning at a Jacksonville charter school.

DeSantis and Education Commissioner Manny Diaz will speak at Duval Charter School at Baymeadows at 10:15 a.m. You’ll be able to watch the news conference in the live stream above.

It’s not known exactly what DeSantis will be discussing.

DeSantis has been a champion of charter schools in Florida, which are public schools taking state money but are governed by an outside group.

Duval Charter School at Baymeadows is governed by Renaissance Charter School, Inc. and is a member of the Charter Schools USA family of schools.

Charters are supposed to be granted by local school districts, which also have some power to revoke charters if necessary.

Last year, the Florida Legislature created a “charter school review commission” which could green-light charter schools without approval from a school district. However, the legislature did not grant funding for the commission.

