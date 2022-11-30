‘The Courage to Be Free:’ DeSantis memoir to hit shelves in 2023

Incumbent Florida Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis, his wife Casey and their children on stage, after speaking to supporters at an election night party after winning his race for reelection in Tampa, Fla., Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)

NEW YORK – Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis will take center stage — metaphorically, for once — as the subject of a new memoir that goes on sale next year, according to HarperCollins.

The 272-page book, titled “The Courage to Be Free: Florida’s Blueprint for America’s Revival,” will be made available in multiple formats on Feb. 28, 2023, with the hardcover option fetching for $35.

Pulling from the book’s “about” section gives an idea of the memoir’s tone, lauding itself as “a firsthand account from the blue-collar boy who grew up to take on Disney and Dr. Fauci,” in which DeSantis “reveals how he did it.”

He played baseball for Yale, graduated with honors from Harvard Law School, and served in Iraq and in the halls of Congress. But in all these places, Ron DeSantis learned the same lesson: He didn’t want to be part of the leftist elite. His heart was always for the people of Florida, one of the most diverse and culturally rich states in the union. Since becoming governor of the sunshine state, he has fought —and won—battle after battle, defeating not just opposition from the political left, but a barrage of hostile media coverage proclaiming the end of the world. The Courage to Be Free: Florida's Blueprint for America's Revival ("About," excerpt)

“The Courage to Be Free: Florida’s Blueprint for America’s Revival,” will be among the latest releases from Broadside Books, a conservative-focused HarperCollins publisher with a stated goal “to create a forum for smart, serious conservative ideas.”

Hitting shelves a bit earlier than DeSantis’ upcoming memoir, for example, will be “Never Give an Inch: Fighting for the America I Love,” in which former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo’s story is also handled by Broadside Books; again, it’s previewed that Pompeo “reveals how he did it,” this time with regard to how he “spearheaded the Trump Administration’s most significant foreign policy breakthroughs.”

Learn more about DeSantis' upcoming memoir on HarperCollins.com.

