WATCH LIVE at 10:45 a.m.: Gov. DeSantis holds news conference in Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is holding a news conference at Cecil Airport in Jacksonville on Tuesday.

The governor will be joined by Department of Economic Opportunity Secretary Dane Eagle and Enterprise Florida Deputy Secretary of Commerce Laura DiBella for the news conference at 10:45 a.m.

[TRENDING: Melbourne fireworks store catches fire after fatal car crash into building | Hurricane treasure hunters: Daddy-daughter duo strike gold on Florida coastline | Become a News 6 Insider]

The topic of discussion has not been released.

News 6 will stream the governor’s remarks live at the top of this story.

Get today’s headlines in minutes with Your Florida Daily: