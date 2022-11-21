Florida Gov. DeSantis unveils Hurricane Ian recovery portal

Gov. Ron DeSantis announced the launch of the Unite Florida Recovery Portal to connect Floridians impacted by Hurricane Ian to important recovery resources, including housing support.

The state’s “first-ever state-led sheltering and housing program” provides temporary sheltering options — such as travel trailers and recreational vehicles — and temporary or permanent repairs for households whose needs are not met through insurance or FEMA’s Individual Assistance program.

Residents impacted by Hurricane Ian can also access the Unite Florida Portal to report unmet needs, such as transportation, household items and social services.

“Southwest Floridians have a long road to recovery ahead of them, and my administration is working hard to ensure we’re making that process as smooth as possible,” DeSantis said. “This recovery portal will assist eligible Floridians with navigating the available support options, including resources available through Florida’s first-of-its-kind state-led sheltering and housing relief program.”

“This innovative recovery portal will allow impacted residents to report their unmet needs, including housing, to aid in restoring the Southwest Florida community and get families back on their feet,” Florida Department of Emergency Management Director Kevin Guthrie said.

Some sheltering and housing assistance programs may require you to register for FEMA Individual Assistance. Hurricane Ian survivors can apply for FEMA assistance and continuously update their applications by visiting DisasterAssistance.gov, calling (800) 621-3362, using the FEMA app or visiting one of more than 20 open Disaster Recovery Centers (DRCs).

IanRecovery.fl.gov resources will also available in Spanish and Haitian-Creole. Information entered on the website is completely confidential. For those who need additional assistance completing an application, please call 1-800-892-0948.

