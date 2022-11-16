WATCH LIVE at 10:30 a.m.: Gov. DeSantis to hold news conference in Lee County

Florida Department of Economic Opportunity Secretary Dane Eagle (right) speaks at a news conference in Marathon on Oct. 28, 2022.

LEE COUNTY, Fla. – Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis on Wednesday morning will hold a news conference at Miceli’s Restaurant, a dockside eatery near Pine Island.

The event is set to begin at 10:30 a.m., also featuring State Sen. Kathleen Passidomo (R-District 28) and Florida Department of Economic Opportunity Secretary Dane Eagle.

No other information was provided in advance.

DeSantis on Tuesday rebuffed recent barbs from former president Donald Trump, who announced a third run for the White House that day after taking several digs at Florida’s governor in the lead-up, in part referring to him as Ron “DeSanctimonious.”

“One of the things I’ve learned in this job is when you’re doing, when you’re leading, when you’re getting things done, you take incoming fire. That’s just the nature of it,” DeSantis said. " We focused on results and leadership and, you know, at the end of the day, I would just tell people to go check out the scoreboard from last Tuesday night.”

