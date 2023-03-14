Voters deciding on Ocoee mayor, Maitland council races

ORLANDO, Fla. – The polls are open in Orange County until 7 p.m. Tuesday for local races in two cities.

Voters in Ocoee will decide on a mayor and two city commission seats, while in Maitland voters are deciding on a council seat and some charter amendments.

Voter turnout has been low for the two elections so far, according to the Orange County Supervisor of Elections website — with less than 5% turnout in Maitland and just over 6% in Ocoee.

Maitland

Voters will decide who should sit in seat 4 on the Maitland City Council.

Lindsay Hall Harrison is running against Dale McDonald for the seat. Council members serve two, three-year terms in office.

Voters will also decide on five charter amendment questions.

Question 1 asks voters whether the city’s vice mayor should complete a mayor’s term in office if the mayor leaves their seat for some reason.

Question 2 asks whether a printed copy of the city code should only be available at the city clerk’s office, eliminating the need to have a printed copy available at other public places.

Question 3 eliminates run-off elections in the city, making it so that the candidate with the highest number of votes for an office is elected.

Question 4 would clarify procedures to qualify for office in the city, including the adoption of a candidate oath form.

Question 5 makes all references in the city charter gender-neutral.

You can read the questions in English and in Spanish via the Sample Ballot on the Orange County Supervisor of Elections office site.

Voting locations and information is available on the city of Maitland website.

Ocoee

Voters in Ocoee will decide whether to reelect Rusty Johnson to another term in office. He’s been mayor since 2019.

His challengers are Chris Adkins and George Oliver III, who is currently the district 4 city commissioner. If no winner in this election gets more than 50% of the vote, a runoff election will be held on April 11.

Voters who live in district 1 will decide on two candidates for the open seat: Hope Bellamy and Scott Kennedy.

Voters who live in district 3 will decide whether incumbent Richard Firstner will be reelected. His challenger is Shante Munns.

The winners will serve four-year terms in office.

To see more information on these races, including polling locations, head to the Ocoee website.

