Sen. Rick Scott to make ‘major announcement’ about school safety

Scott to hold news conference in Naples

Daniel Dahm, Digital Content Manager

Mark Lehman, Reporter

FILE - Sen. Rick Scott, R-Fla., walks outside a meeting on Senate Republican leadership elections on Capitol Hill in Washington, Nov. 16, 2022. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, File) (Patrick Semansky, Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

NAPLES, Fla. – Sen. Rick Scott (R-Fla.) on Tuesday will hold a news conference in Naples to “make a major announcement about new legislation to create safer schools across America.”

The event will be held at 9:30 a.m. at the Collier County Sheriff’s Office.

Scott will be joined by parents of students who were victims in the shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School. Law enforcement officers and elected officials, including Collier County Sheriff Kevin Rambosk, will also attend the news conference.

The announcement will be streamed live at the top of this story.

