Here’s why News 6 is still naming a teen no longer charged in fatal Jones High School shooting

ORLANDO, Fla. – Sorrow and pain spread with the news that a Jones High School alumnus was shot and killed last year at a football game.

Something else spread with the arrest of two teens by Orlando police: anger.

Now the charges against one of those suspects have been dropped. Jeremiah Cundiff, 17, who was arrested on second-degree murder charges in Gamaine Patrick Brown’s death, is no longer a suspect. News 6, however, will continue to name Cundiff – at the request of his attorney.

Cundiff’s attorney, Jacob Stuart Jr., said his client has received death threats after he was arrested.

“His concern is he’s still in hiding and there are people trying to hurt him and so the more we have it circulated that he’s been cleared and that the evidence is in favor of that,” Stuart said.

“The problem we have is Jeremiah, who is innocent the whole entire time, innocent by law, innocent by the facts, circulating his name and his photo as the Orlando Police Department did, basically presuming he was guilty or vindicating that he was guilty before even having a first day in court, I think that is a systemic problem that I’m hoping that this case will be an example for us to fix moving forward,” he added.

State Attorney Monique Worrell said at a news conference Wednesday that the evidence -- or lack thereof -- against Cundiff means the case is not suitable for prosecution.

Normally in a case like this, News 6 would no longer name a minor, per our crime guidelines, but this case is different due to the aforementioned request and the teen’s safety.

“In the development of our News 6 Crime Guidelines, our team prioritized fairness, sensitivity and compassion. This is important not just for those who are victims, but also for those who are named during the investigative process,” News 6 News Director Allison McGinley said. “After discussions with Mr. Stuart, we determined it was fair and compassionate to honor his request.”

