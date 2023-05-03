WATCH LIVE at 9:30 a.m.: DeSantis holds news conference at FAU’s Jupiter campus

FILE - Florida Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis arrives at the Foreign Office to visit Britain's Foreign Secretary in London, Friday, April 28, 2023. DeSantis is slated to headline Iowa Rep. Randy Feenstras annual summer fundraiser in northwest Iowa on May 13 and is expected to speak at a party fundraiser later that evening in Cedar Rapids. A campaign official for former President Donald Trump said Saturday, April 29, that the former president now plans to be in Iowa on the same day to headline an organizing rally at a sprawling park in downtown Des Moines. (AP Photo/Alberto Pezzali, File)

JUPITER, Fla. – Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis will hold a news conference Wednesday morning at Florida Atlantic University’s MacArthur Campus in Jupiter.

DeSantis will be joined by secretaries Jason Weida at the Agency for Health Care Administration and Michelle Branham of the Florida Department of Elder Affairs.

The event is scheduled to begin at 9:30 a.m. and ClickOrlando.com will stream it live at the top of this story.

[TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider]

The governor this week has already held news conferences in Brevard County to sign three bills Monday, one allowing the death penalty for people who commit sexual batteries on children under 12, and another to sign legislation Tuesday meant to eliminate the consideration of ESG standards from government investment strategies, procurements, bond issuances and use of banks.

Also Monday, the Central Florida Tourism Oversight District board filed a lawsuit against Disney in state court, voting as well to defend itself in federal court against the lawsuit Disney filed against it the week prior on allegations DeSantis and the board violated the company’s constitutional rights in a “targeted campaign of government retaliation” over former CEO Robert Chapek’s criticism of the Parental Rights in Education Act.

Get today’s headlines in minutes with Your Florida Daily: