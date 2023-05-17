WATCH LIVE at 9:45 a.m.: DeSantis holds news conference at Christian school in Tampa

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. – Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis will hold a news conference Wednesday morning at a Christian school in Tampa.

The event at Cambridge Christian School will begin at 9:45 a.m.

DeSantis will be joined by Florida Commissioner of Education Manny Diaz Jr. and Jason Weida, secretary at Florida’s Agency for Health Care Administration.

No other information has been shared.

[TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider]

ClickOrlando.com will stream the event live at the top of this story.

Get today’s headlines in minutes with Your Florida Daily: