WATCH LIVE at 9:45 a.m.: DeSantis holds news conference at Christian school in Tampa

Brandon Hogan, Digital Editor

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla.Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis will hold a news conference Wednesday morning at a Christian school in Tampa.

The event at Cambridge Christian School will begin at 9:45 a.m.

DeSantis will be joined by Florida Commissioner of Education Manny Diaz Jr. and Jason Weida, secretary at Florida’s Agency for Health Care Administration.

No other information has been shared.

ClickOrlando.com will stream the event live at the top of this story.

